Touki Toussaint headshot

Touki Toussaint News: Promoted to majors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

The Angels selected Toussaint's contract from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.

Toussaint signed a minor-league contract with the Angels in late March. He has spent the entire season in Triple-A, where he has posted a 5.32 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 19:14 K:BB across 22 innings. The call-ups of Toussaint and Michael Darrell-Hicks will replenish the Halos' bullpen after Jake Eder was optioned to Triple-A and Garrett McDaniels (biceps) was placed on the 15-day injured list.

Touki Toussaint
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
