Trea Turner Injury: Feels better, aims for Wednesday
Turner reported improvement with his lower-back spasms Monday and is aiming to return to the Phillies' lineup for Wednesday's contest versus the Rockies, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Turner is missing a third straight game Monday, but he fielded grounders pregame and is feeling better. He'll get a fourth day of rest Tuesday on the Phillies' off day before shooting to return to action Wednesday for the second game of the series against Colorado.
