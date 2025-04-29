Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Trea Turner headshot

Trea Turner News: Collects four hits

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Turner went 4-for-4 with an RBI double and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over Washington.

Turner singled and scored a run in the first inning before knocking an RBI double and scoring again in the eighth. It was his second straight game with at least three hits and his fourth multi-hit performance over his last nine appearances. Turner bumped his season slash line up to .290/.367/.364 with six extra-base hits and 15 runs scored.

Trea Turner
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now