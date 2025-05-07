Fantasy Baseball
Trea Turner headshot

Trea Turner News: Snaps homerless skid in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Turner went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Rays.

Turner snapped a 24-game homerless skid Wednesday, also registering his sixth multi-hit game in his last nine outings. During this nine-game stretch, the All-Star shortstop has gone a sizzling 18-for-39 (.462) with two doubles, five RBI, nine runs scored and two stolen bases. Turner is now up to 10 multi-hit efforts on the season.

