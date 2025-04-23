Trevor Larnach News: Launches solo home run

Larnach went 2-for-3 with one walk, a solo homer and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the White Sox.

Larnach logged his first RBI in the fourth inning on a single that brought home Edouard Julien, and the former gave the Twins the lead in the sixth frame on a solo homer off Jordan Leasure. Larnach has belted homers in back-to-back games and in three of his last five outings. Over that span he has gone 6-for-17 with two walks, five runs scored, three home runs and five RBI.