Trevor Larnach News: Lifts team to win Saturday

Larnach went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Saturday's 2-1 win over San Francisco.

Larnach had two of Minnesota's three extra-base hits in the contest, including a two-run homer in the third inning that accounted for all of the team's scoring. The multi-hit performance was the first in May for Larnach, who entered Saturday having batted just .188 (6-for-32) through eight games this month. Larnach's long ball Saturday was his second in his past three games and his sixth overall this season.