Trevor Larnach News: Provides clutch home run

Larnach went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and two runs scored in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the White Sox.

Larnach had the Twins only extra-base hit of the evening after taking Mike Vasil deep in the eighth to put them up 4-1. The homer was his second in his last four games after not hitting any through the first 18 games of the season. Larnach now has a hit in four straight games, but his batting average still sits at .200 for the season.