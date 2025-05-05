Trevor Richards News: Let go by Cubs
Richards was released by Chicago on Monday, Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register reports.
Richards didn't find much success in the early stages of the 2025 campaign with Triple-A Iowa, giving up seven runs on seven hits and seven walks across 8.2 innings in seven appearances (one start). He'll set his focus on finding a new opportunity following Monday's release.
Trevor Richards
Free Agent
