Trevor Rogers Injury: Sidelined with knee injury

Rogers is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day after suffering a right knee subluxation in January, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Per general manager Mike Elias, Rogers is weeks behind schedule and it's not clear when he might be ready to ramp things up again. The left-hander was looking like a long shot to make the Opening Day rotation, anyway, and now he's facing an additional hurdle. Rogers held a 4.92 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 97:56 K:BB across 124.1 innings in 2024 between the Marlins and Orioles.