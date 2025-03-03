Trevor Rogers Injury: Throwing again, but not off mound

Rogers (knee) said Monday that he's resumed throwing off flat ground, but he's still a few weeks away from throwing off of a mound, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Rogers is recovering from a right knee subluxation, an injury that has taken him out of contention for a spot in Baltimore's Opening Day rotation. Assuming Rogers is cleared to resume mound work by mid-to-late March, he'll likely need close to a month to get fully stretched out for starting duty. The Orioles may not have a rotation spot available for Rogers by that point in April, however, so the southpaw may have to work out of the bullpen when healthy until a starting gig reopens.