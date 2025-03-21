Trevor Story Injury: Dealing with more back issues
Story was scratched from Friday's Grapefruit League lineup versus the Pirates due to lower-back tightness, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
It's the second time this month that Story has had to be scratched from the lineup because of a back problem, which is not ideal. He missed nearly a week of action the first time around, but it's not clear how long he might out this time. The Red Sox should have more on Story's condition later Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now