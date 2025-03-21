Fantasy Baseball
Trevor Story headshot

Trevor Story Injury: Dealing with more back issues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Story was scratched from Friday's Grapefruit League lineup versus the Pirates due to lower-back tightness, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

It's the second time this month that Story has had to be scratched from the lineup because of a back problem, which is not ideal. He missed nearly a week of action the first time around, but it's not clear how long he might out this time. The Red Sox should have more on Story's condition later Friday.

Trevor Story
Boston Red Sox
