Trevor Williams News: Builds up to four innings Friday

Williams gave up a run on three hits and a walk over four innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. He struck out out.

The veteran right-hander looked sharp in his third appearance of the spring as he faced a New York lineup that included Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso, Mark Vientos and other likely Opening Day starters. Williams is locked into a rotation spot for the Nationals after a surprisingly effective 2024 campaign that saw him post a 2.03 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 59:18 K:BB over 66.2 regular-season innings.