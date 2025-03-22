Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Black News: Optioned to Nashville

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2025

The Brewers optioned Black to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Between his poor showing in the Cactus League (5-for-34) and his struggles with the Brewers last season (.561 OPS), it seems Black is having a very hard time figuring out major-league pitchers. He'll now head back to Nashville in an effort to right the ship, but the 24-year-old infielder may be running out of chances to prove himself as a big-league hitter.

