Tyler Fitzgerald Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment
Fitzgerald (rib) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Fitzgerald will play second base and bat leadoff for the River Cats after missing the last couple weeks with a left rib fracture. He shouldn't require too many rehab games before being activated, potentially setting Fitzgerald up for a return later this week if all goes well.
