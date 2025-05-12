Tyler Fitzgerald Injury: Could begin rehab games Tuesday
Fitzgerald (rib) could begin a rehab assignment as soon as Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Fitzgerald appears to be progressing well as he works his way back from a left rib fracture, which he suffered in late April. The second baseman shouldn't need too many rehab games before being activated, so a return within the next week or so seems likely if he is indeed able to start his rehab assignment Tuesday.
