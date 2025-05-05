Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Fitzgerald headshot

Tyler Fitzgerald Injury: Doing light activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Fitzgerald (rib) is doing light activities and rehab work, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Fitzgerald suffered a left rib fracture in late April and finally landed on the 10-day injured list on May 1 after tests revealed the diagnosis. He is expected to be sidelined at least two weeks, but it's a good sign that he's already doing some activities.

Tyler Fitzgerald
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now