Tyler Fitzgerald Injury: Doing light activities
Fitzgerald (rib) is doing light activities and rehab work, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Fitzgerald suffered a left rib fracture in late April and finally landed on the 10-day injured list on May 1 after tests revealed the diagnosis. He is expected to be sidelined at least two weeks, but it's a good sign that he's already doing some activities.
