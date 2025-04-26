Tyler Fitzgerald Injury: Late scratch Saturday
Fitzgerald was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the Rangers due to a chest contusion, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Fitzgerald collided with a wall while chasing down a foul ball in Friday's contest, and he seems to have suffered a bit of damage as a result of his efforts. He'll take a day to recover Saturday; meanwhile, Christian Koss will fill in at second base and bat eighth.
