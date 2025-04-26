Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
NFL Draft Special
New RotoWire subscribers save 50% on any subscription plan with code: DRAFT. Sign up now! Offer ends 4/26/2025.
Tyler Fitzgerald headshot

Tyler Fitzgerald Injury: Late scratch Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 11:30am

Fitzgerald was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the Rangers due to a chest contusion, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Fitzgerald collided with a wall while chasing down a foul ball in Friday's contest, and he seems to have suffered a bit of damage as a result of his efforts. He'll take a day to recover Saturday; meanwhile, Christian Koss will fill in at second base and bat eighth.

Tyler Fitzgerald
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now