Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Fitzgerald headshot

Tyler Fitzgerald Injury: On injured list with fractured rib

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

The Giants placed Fitzgerald on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left rib fracture.

Fitzgerald dealt with a chest contusion that sidelined him in both games over the weekend, but was able to return to action Tuesday and Wednesday. After going 1-for-5 in those two games, he will miss extended time on the injured list with Brett Wisely being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento Thursday.

Tyler Fitzgerald
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now