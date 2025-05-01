Tyler Fitzgerald Injury: On injured list with fractured rib
The Giants placed Fitzgerald on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left rib fracture.
Fitzgerald dealt with a chest contusion that sidelined him in both games over the weekend, but was able to return to action Tuesday and Wednesday. After going 1-for-5 in those two games, he will miss extended time on the injured list with Brett Wisely being recalled from Triple-A Sacramento Thursday.
