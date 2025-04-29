Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Fitzgerald headshot

Tyler Fitzgerald News: Back in lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Fitzgerald (chest) will start at second base and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Padres, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

A chest contusion has prevented Fitzgerald from playing in either of the Giants' last two games, but he seems to have fully recovered ahead of Tuesday's contest. The 27-year-old has slashed .294/.351/.412 over the past two weeks, though he is hitless in his last seven trips to the plate.

Tyler Fitzgerald
San Francisco Giants
