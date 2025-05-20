Tyler Fitzgerald News: Hitless Monday

Fitzgerald went 0-for-3 with a walk in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Royals.

Fitzgerald made his third appearance after being reinstated from the 10-day injured list Friday due to a left rib fracture. The 27-year-old has gone 3-for-10 with a double, a run scored and a 2:3 BB:K in that three-game span. He's now slashing .286/.350/.429 with two homers, five steals, 15 runs scored, seven RBI and an 8:23 BB:K across 102 plate appearances this season.