Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Fitzgerald headshot

Tyler Fitzgerald News: Reinstated from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

The Giants reinstated Fitzgerald (ribs) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Fitzgerald landed on the 10-day IL in early May due to a left rib fracture. He went 3-for-10 with three RBI across three rehab outings with Triple-A Sacramento, and he's progressed enough in his recovery to return from the IL. He'll start at second base and bat ninth against the Athletics on Friday in his return, per Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News.

Tyler Fitzgerald
San Francisco Giants
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now