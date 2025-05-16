Tyler Fitzgerald News: Reinstated from IL

The Giants reinstated Fitzgerald (ribs) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Fitzgerald landed on the 10-day IL in early May due to a left rib fracture. He went 3-for-10 with three RBI across three rehab outings with Triple-A Sacramento, and he's progressed enough in his recovery to return from the IL. He'll start at second base and bat ninth against the Athletics on Friday in his return, per Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News.