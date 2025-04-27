Tyler Glasnow Injury: Again departs with injury

Glasnow was removed from Sunday's start against the Pirates due to an apparent injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander exited his previous start last weekend due to cramps in his right lower leg, but it's unclear exactly what prompted his departure from Sunday's contest after throwing some warmup tosses ahead of the second inning. Glasnow surrendered a pair of solo homers during the opening frame before leaving the contest.