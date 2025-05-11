Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Glasnow headshot

Tyler Glasnow Injury: Begins playing catch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Sunday that Glasnow (shoulder) resumed playing catch. Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

After landing on the 15-day injured list April 28 due to right shoulder inflammation, Glasnow was shut down for just over a week and a half before he was cleared to begin a throwing program. Glasnow has a checkup with Dr. Neal ElAttrache scheduled for Monday, and a clearer timeline for his return from the IL could begin to come into focus following that meeting.

Tyler Glasnow
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now