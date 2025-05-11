Tyler Glasnow Injury: Begins playing catch

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed Sunday that Glasnow (shoulder) resumed playing catch. Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

After landing on the 15-day injured list April 28 due to right shoulder inflammation, Glasnow was shut down for just over a week and a half before he was cleared to begin a throwing program. Glasnow has a checkup with Dr. Neal ElAttrache scheduled for Monday, and a clearer timeline for his return from the IL could begin to come into focus following that meeting.