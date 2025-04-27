Tyler Glasnow Injury: Facing potential IL stint

Glasnow (shoulder) could be set for a stint on the injured list, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Glasnow left Sunday's 9-2 win over the Pirates in the second inning after experiencing right shoulder discomfort. The right-hander described it as something that "kind of comes and goes," and he felt it grab at him while warming up for his second inning on the mound. Manager Dave Roberts said that he's more worried about Glasnow in the short-term than the long-term, suggesting that he believes the issue to be minor for his starting pitcher. That being said, Roberts outlined that a stint on the IL is "certainly a possibility" for Glasnow, per Benjamin Royer of L.A. Times Sports. Glasnow will likely undergo additional imaging on his shoulder in the near future.