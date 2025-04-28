Tyler Glasnow Injury: IL stint appears likely

Manager Dave Roberts stated Monday that Glasnow is likely looking at a stint on the 15-day injured list, and he's now being evaluated by the club's medical staff for overall body soreness in addition to right shoulder soreness, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

It was initially reported that a trip to the injured list was merely a possibility for Glasnow, but further evaluation has revealed that a shut-down period is likely necessary. The 31-year-old departed Sunday's start against the Pirates due to right shoulder discomfort, and the team is still working to determine the extent of the issue after it was revealed Monday that Glasnow is also dealing with overall body soreness.