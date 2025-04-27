Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Glasnow headshot

Tyler Glasnow Injury: Managing shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 2:19pm

Glasnow was removed from Sunday's start against the Pirates due to right shoulder discomfort, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Glasnow threw 17 pitches and surrendered two solo homers during the opening frame, but he didn't appear to be in any discomfort until he began throwing his warm-up tosses for the second inning. The right-hander also left his start last weekend with lower leg cramps, but this is a much more concerning initial diagnosis. Glasnow should be considered day-to-day for now, but any arm issue puts his availability for the next turn through the rotation up in the air.

Tyler Glasnow
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now