Tyler Glasnow Injury: Officially placed on IL

Glasnow has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers announced earlier Monday that a trip to the injured list appeared likely for Glasnow, and the club made the move official a short time later. Noah Davis was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move, though Ben Casparius appears to be one of the top candidates to replace Glasnow in the starting rotation.