Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler Glasnow headshot

Tyler Glasnow Injury: Officially placed on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 5:46pm

Glasnow has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers announced earlier Monday that a trip to the injured list appeared likely for Glasnow, and the club made the move official a short time later. Noah Davis was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move, though Ben Casparius appears to be one of the top candidates to replace Glasnow in the starting rotation.

Tyler Glasnow
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now