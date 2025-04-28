Tyler Glasnow Injury: Officially placed on IL
Glasnow has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
The Dodgers announced earlier Monday that a trip to the injured list appeared likely for Glasnow, and the club made the move official a short time later. Noah Davis was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move, though Ben Casparius appears to be one of the top candidates to replace Glasnow in the starting rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now