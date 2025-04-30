Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Glasnow headshot

Tyler Glasnow Injury: Shut down 10-to-14 days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that Glasnow (shoulder) will be shut down 10-to-14 days before being re-evaluated, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Glasnow was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with right shoulder inflammation and will not do any throwing for a while. Given the length of the shutdown period, it's unclear the right-hander will be ready to return before June even in a best-case scenario.

Tyler Glasnow
Los Angeles Dodgers
