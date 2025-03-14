Tyler Holton News: Sharp in limited spring work

Through four Grapefruit League appearances, Holton has allowed one run on two hits and two walks across 3.2 innings while striking out three.

The Tigers haven't used Holton heavily so far this spring after the lefty logged a career-high 94.1 innings during the regular season last year followed by 5.2 more innings in the postseason. Holton was effective in the regular season with a 2.19 ERA and 0.78 WHIP, and he was able to give the Tigers some length out of the bullpen when needed. The 28-year-old also recorded eight saves as a secondary option behind Jason Foley, who led the team with 28 saves. Foley is still likely the top closing candidate in Detroit heading into 2025, but both Holton and newcomer Tommy Kahnle figure to be in the mix as well.