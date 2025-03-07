Fantasy Baseball
Tyler Matzek

Tyler Matzek Injury: Nursing oblique injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Matzek is questionable to be ready for Opening Day after being diagnosed with an oblique injury, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

The severity isn't clear, but any sort of oblique strain this close to the start of the season likely means Matzek won't be ready for the opener. Matzek is in camp as a non-roster invitee but likely would have made the club if he was healthy. As it is, he'll now have to rehab before hoping to join the Yankees later on.

Tyler Matzek
New York Yankees
