Todd's Takes: A Rookie Review and Presenting a Rant

Look Out Bello

Yeah, I know it's Bay-oh. If one more person tweeted the pronunciation, it would have been trending. Bello checks in at No. 70 on James Anderson's Top 400 Prospects. I was wearing two hats during his debut, watching it from the perspective of an unbiased fantasy analyst and that from a guy whose earliest memories rooting for the Red Sox go back to being an eight-year-old tyke in 1971.

He certainly passed the eye test, though I didn't see much by way of control or command. I got the impression he was just relying on his stuff and not really setting up batters. The following pitch log somewhat corroborates this, though it's apparent Bello and catcher Christian Vazquez were trying to adapt Bello's arsenal to the Rays' batters strength and weaknesses.

Admittedly, I'm not an expert at pitch sequencing, but Bello seemed to throw the same pitch consecutively to the same batter an awful lot. He faced 21 hitters, nine of which saw the same offering at least twice in a row:

Consecutive Pitches No. Batters 2 4 3 2 4 2 5 1

Maybe I'm wrong, but don't you have to mix it up to major league hitters? I opted not to see what happened when batters saw the same pitch over and over. This was one start, his first one. It's not worth getting too granular.

I did come away with two other observations. It's clear the Rays were aware of Bello's propensity to work fast as they used all the tricks to disrupt his rhythm, as they should. To his credit, Bello did not appear shaken, but it's something he'll have to get used to. As an aside, I'm curious how the pitch clock will hinder batters from their efforts to slow down a fast-working hurler.

The other concern I have is the delta between Bello's fast and off speed stuff.

Pitch No. Pitches mph Four-Seam Fastball 7 97.1 Two-Seam Fastball 29 96.7 Changeup 30 88.5 Slider 13 85.2

The difference between Bello's fastballs and change is barely over eight mph. Bello's arm action is very good, he keeps the change low and there is significant sweeping movement, but if he's too predictable, major league hitters will guess and make him pay.

This is a lot to lay on a kid making his first start. Neither the fan nor analyst is concerned. Considering the job Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush has done with guys with far inferior stuff, I have confidence Bello will mature and make adjustments. Let's just keep initial expectations in check.

He Was Framed

Sorry, he was presented, as if "presenting the pitch" adds some level of respectability to it. I'll be perfectly frank. I hate the fact pitch framing pitch presentation works. I'm a data guy and the numbers don't lie; some catchers are better at presenting pitches than others. The year-to-year results aren't perfect, but there is variance with every stat for batters, pitchers and fielders.

I just don't get it. Whether a pitch is a ball or strike depends on its location relative to the strike zone, which is several feet in front of where the catcher is receiving the ball. Having the position of the catcher's mitt influence a call is absolutely baffling. The ball has likely moved horizontally and has likely dropped after it passed the strike zone. This isn't wiffle ball where a strike lands in the lawn chair; it's professional baseball played at the highest level in the universe.

I'm not going to pretend I know what it's like to set up behind the plate and judge a small object traveling twice as fast as I drive while swerving a whole lot more. Spending my 18-year-old summer umping Babe Ruth league games hardly qualifies as expert status.

Even so, why does where the catcher moves his glove after he catches it influence calls?

Aside from my not-so-vast three months umping pitches thrown by teenagers not old enough to drive, I have undergraduate degrees in Biology and Biochemistry plus a Masters in Chemistry, so I have a working knowledge of synapses, neurons and all that stuff. I have talked to some friends with even more understanding and they've talked about response time, and human psyche and a few other brain tricks explaining how a person can be influenced by presenting.

OK, I get it. But still. IT SHOULD NOT WORK!

To be able to say it works, results need to be consistent from year-to-year, with an accepted level of variance. My research indicates this is the case, between catchers and umpires. That is, there's a group of catchers better and worse at presenting, and a set of umpires better and worse at not being swayed by framing presentation.

The latter point drives me crazy. The fact some umpires are more or less influenced by what a catcher does indicates presentation should not matter.

I would love for MLB to interview the umpires at either extreme, asking them their process. I know this seems trite and will likely lead to obvious responses, but those unaffected by the catcher have to be doing something different. Whatever it is should be captured and taught to everyone setting up behind the plate with a clicker in their hand. Hmm, do umps still use clickers?

Several years ago, one of the speakers at BaseballHQ's First Pitch Forum, framed presented a talk on the subject. The takeaway was the more subtle the glove movement, the more effective the presentation. Admittedly, this is rather intuitive, but there are countless examples of data disproving intuition.

I invented a little game the other night. You watch a game and see how a catcher receives five pitches. Does he softly catch an inside or outside pitch and gently move it to the corner, or does he snap everything to the center of the zone, regardless where it was thrown? It amazes me how many backstops do the latter. That's not proper presentation, at least it shouldn't be.

Sure enough, my hit rate was well over 50 percent when guessing whether the catcher was an above- or below-average catcher according to the FRM measure found in the Advanced Fielding tab on Fangraphs.

