Tyler Matzek News: Becomes free agent

Matzek elected to become a free agent Monday.

Matzek passed through waivers unclaimed after the Yankees removed him from their 40-man roster, but the reliever has declined an outright assignment and will look for a new contract. The left-hander has permitted three runs on 11 hits and five walks over 6.1 innings in the majors this season. Matzek might have to accept another minor-league contract.