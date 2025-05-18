Tyler O'Neill Injury: Back on injured list

The Orioles placed O'Neill on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to left shoulder discomfort, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

O'Neill was scratched from the lineup for Friday's series opener versus Washington and will now be sidelined for at least the next week due to the shoulder issue. The injury doesn't seem to be a serious concern, but it's already the second time this season the oft-injured outfielder has ended up on the shelf. Dylan Carlson was called up to provide outfield depth for Baltimore, which is likely to rely on Heston Kjerstad more while O'Neill is out.