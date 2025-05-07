Tyler O'Neill Injury: Could return for weekend series

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Wednesday that he's hopeful O'Neill (neck) will be available to return from the 10-day injured list for Baltimore's weekend series against Minnesota, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

O'Neill was working through neck soreness in late April, which prompted his placement on the 10-day injured list. He made his first rehab start with Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, going 1-for-3 with one walk while serving as the designated hitter. O'Neill will start in right field Wednesday and could be on his way back to the majors barring any setbacks. O'Neill was slashing .215/.284/.385 with two home runs and 10 RBI in 74 plate appearances prior to his placement on the IL.