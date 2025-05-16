Fantasy Baseball
Tyler O'Neill headshot

Tyler O'Neill Injury: Scratched with shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2025 at 1:35pm

O'Neill was scratched from the lineup for Friday's game versus the Nationals due to left shoulder discomfort, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

The 29-year-old was activated last Friday after a two-week stay on the injured list due to neck inflammation, and he's now battling a shoulder issue. O'Neill had the discomfort surface while in the batting cage earlier this week and should be considered day-to-day.

Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
