Tyler O'Neill Injury: Set for rehab assignment
O'Neill (neck) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.
It was believed that O'Neill could avoid needing a rehab assignment, but he's now set for one as he tries to return from neck soreness. The outfielder was eligible to return from the 10-day injured list May 4. However, he will need two to three appearances in Triple-A before he is ready to return, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports. The right-handed bat should be expected to return for the three game series against the Angels that commences Friday.
