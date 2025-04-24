Tyler O'Neill News: Exiting starting nine

O'Neill is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The Nationals are starting a lefty in MacKenzie Gore, but O'Neill's slump (1-for-20, 11 strikeouts over his last five games) takes precedence over his historical proficiency against left-handed pitching. Ramon Laureano is in right field and batting seventh for the Orioles.