Tyler O'Neill News: Exiting starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

O'Neill is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game versus the Nationals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The Nationals are starting a lefty in MacKenzie Gore, but O'Neill's slump (1-for-20, 11 strikeouts over his last five games) takes precedence over his historical proficiency against left-handed pitching. Ramon Laureano is in right field and batting seventh for the Orioles.

