Tyler O'Neill News: Idle for second half of twin bill
O'Neill is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Twins.
O'Neill returned from the injured list over the weekend following a two-week stay on the shelf due to neck inflammation, so the Orioles likely aren't keen on having him play two full nine-inning games on the same day just yet. He'll get a breather for the second contest of the day after he went 0-for-3 with a walk and contributed his first two stolen bases of the season in the Orioles' 6-3 loss in Game 1.
