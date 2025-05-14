Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tyler O'Neill headshot

Tyler O'Neill News: Idle for second half of twin bill

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

O'Neill is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Twins.

O'Neill returned from the injured list over the weekend following a two-week stay on the shelf due to neck inflammation, so the Orioles likely aren't keen on having him play two full nine-inning games on the same day just yet. He'll get a breather for the second contest of the day after he went 0-for-3 with a walk and contributed his first two stolen bases of the season in the Orioles' 6-3 loss in Game 1.

Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now