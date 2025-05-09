Fantasy Baseball
Tyler O'Neill headshot

Tyler O'Neill News: Reinstated from 10-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

The Orioles reinstated O'Neill (neck) from the 10-day injured list Friday.

O'Neill missed roughly two weeks with neck inflammation. With O'Neill back from the IL, the Orioles optioned Coby Mayo to Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move. In his first season with Baltimore, O'Neill is slashing a mediocre .215/.284/.385 with just two home runs, 10 RBI, eight runs scored and a 5:21 BB:K across 74 plate appearances.

Tyler O'Neill
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
