Tyler Rogers News: Logs first loss of 2025

Rogers (2-1) took the loss and picked up a blown save in Thursday's 4-3 defeat to the Rockies. He allowed two earned runs on three hits across one inning.

Rogers entered the game in the eighth inning and was tasked with protecting a 3-2 lead. However, the right-hander surrendered a double and two singles, allowing multiple runs for the first time during the 2025 campaign. The 34-year-old reliever has given up just three runs all season, recording a 1.65 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and a 14:3 K:BB across 16.1 innings in 17 appearances.