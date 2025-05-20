Tyler Rogers News: Picks up loss Monday

Rogers (2-2) took the loss in Monday's 3-1 defeat to the Royals, allowing two earned runs on two hits (one home run) over one inning.

The right-hander entered a scoreless game in the eighth inning, surrendering a double and a two-run homer. Rogers threw 15 of his 20 pitches for strikes but saw his scoreless streak end at five appearances. He now owns a 2.01 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and an 18:3 K:BB with nine holds and a blown save across 22.1 innings in 23 appearances.