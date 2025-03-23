Tyler Wells Injury: Placed on 60-day IL

Wells (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Sunday.

Wells is still working his way back from right elbow surgery that he underwent in June and he'll now be forced to be sidelined for at least the first two months of the 2025 campaign. The move to the 60-day IL opened a spot on the 26-man roster, which was filled by right-hander Matt Bowman, who had his contract selected Sunday.