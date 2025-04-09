Victor Caratini News: Getting fourth start of season

Caratini will start at catcher and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

Caratini will receive his fourth start through the Astros' first 12 games of the season while Yainer Diaz gets the afternoon off. Diaz has mustered a lowly .200 OPS through 36 plate appearances, but after batting .299 with 16 home runs in 148 games in 2024, he likely has a long leash as the Astros' No. 1 backstop.