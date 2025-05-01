Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Vladimir Guerrero headshot

Vladimir Guerrero News: Crushes go-ahead three-run homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2025 at 8:25pm

Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.

Guerrero played the role of hero Thursday, crushing a go-ahead three-run jack in the eighth inning to power Toronto to victory. The All-Star first baseman has now logged a hit in six of his last seven games, and he entered Thursday with an elite 54.4 percent hard-hit rate in 2025. While Guerrero is batting a middling .255 (12-for-47) over his last 13 games, he's supplied power with four home runs, two doubles and nine RBI during this stretch.

Vladimir Guerrero
Toronto Blue Jays
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now