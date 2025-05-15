Vladimir Guerrero News: Homers in Thursday's loss

Guerrero went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Thursday's 8-3 loss to the Rays.

Guerrero has been steady at the plate lately, hitting safely in 15 of the last 16 games. In that span, he's gone 20-for-60 (.333) with three homers, eight RBI and a 12:14 BB:K. The first baseman's power isn't quite at the expected level, but there's been little else to complain about with his play. He's slashing .294/.395/.438 with five homers, 20 RBI, 24 runs scored and eight doubles across 43 contests.