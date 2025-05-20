Vladimir Guerrero News: Mashes sixth homer in win

Guerrero went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Padres.

Guerrero clobbered his sixth homer of the season, and he's now logged at least one hit in 17 of his last 19 games. During this period. the All-Star first baseman is batting .314 (22-for-70) with four homers, two doubles, nine RBI and 17 runs scored. Guerrero has also drawn 14 walks during this span.