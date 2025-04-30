Vladimir Guerrero News: Provides only offense Tuesday

Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's loss to the Red Sox.

The Blue Jays managed just four hits as a team, but Guerrero was able to get a hold of one off Garrett Crochet in the third for his third homer of the year. Guerrero leads the Blue Jays in home runs and RBI (14), though it's not saying a ton, as the Blue Jays have just 15 homers this season. He's hitting just .160 over his last seven games but holds a .271 average and .368 on-base percentage thus far.