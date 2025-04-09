Walker Jenkins Injury: Lands on IL due to ankle sprain

Jenkins was placed on Double-A Wichita's 7-day injured list Wednesday due to a left ankle sprain, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

It's the same injury that caused Jenkins to be sidelined during spring training. He appeared in two games for Wichita before aggravating the injury, going 1-for-8 with two strikeouts in that span. It's unclear how long Jenkins will spend on the IL while rehabbing from his injury.