Walker Jenkins headshot

Walker Jenkins News: Healthy to begin Double-A season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2025 at 8:24am

Jenkins (ankle) has played in two of Double-A Wichita's first three games of the season, going 1-for-8 with two strikeouts.

Jenkins suffered a sprained ankle in spring training, but the injury wasn't significant enough for him to begin the season on Wichita's 7-day injured list. The fifth overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft, Jenkins boasts a well-rounded skill set and could see his long-term outlook improve if he's able to tap into more game power while staying healthy in 2025.

Walker Jenkins
Minnesota Twins
