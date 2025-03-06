Fantasy Baseball
Wikelman Gonzalez News: Optioned to Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 9:16am

The White Sox optioned Gonzalez to Double-A Birmingham on Thursday.

Gonzalez served up a couple solo home runs in his lone inning during Cactus League play. Acquired from the Red Sox this offseason, the 22-year-old Gonzalez will be deployed in Birmingham's rotation in 2025 and will be looking to bounce back from a 2024 campaign which saw him post a 4.73 ERA and 92:46 K:BB over 83.2 innings at the Double-A level.

