Wikelman Gonzalez News: Optioned to Double-A

The White Sox optioned Gonzalez to Double-A Birmingham on Thursday.

Gonzalez served up a couple solo home runs in his lone inning during Cactus League play. Acquired from the Red Sox this offseason, the 22-year-old Gonzalez will be deployed in Birmingham's rotation in 2025 and will be looking to bounce back from a 2024 campaign which saw him post a 4.73 ERA and 92:46 K:BB over 83.2 innings at the Double-A level.